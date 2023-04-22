Dodgers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:41 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (12-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11) facing off at Wrigley Field (on April 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cubs, who is slightly favored based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Dustin May (1-1) for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Hayden Wesneski (1-0) for the Chicago Cubs.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.
- This season Los Angeles has won nine of its 18 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 105.
- The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Michael Grove vs Javier Assad
|April 21
|@ Cubs
|L 13-0
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
|April 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo
|April 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Grove vs Roansy Contreras
|April 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Julio Urías vs Mitch Keller
|April 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Dustin May vs Jack Flaherty
