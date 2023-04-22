Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (12-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-11) facing off at Wrigley Field (on April 22) at 2:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cubs, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Dustin May (1-1) for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Hayden Wesneski (1-0) for the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 19 times this season and won nine, or 47.4%, of those games.

This season Los Angeles has won nine of its 18 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 105.

The Dodgers' 4.55 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule