Dennis Schroder and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 103-93 loss to the Grizzlies (his previous game) Schroder put up .

In this article, we look at Schroder's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 12.6 9.8 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.2 Assists 2.5 4.5 3.8 PRA -- 19.6 15.8 PR -- 15.1 12 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.7



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Dennis Schroder has made 4.1 shots per game, which accounts for 7.7% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Schroder's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies concede 113 points per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 26.4 assists per game, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies give up 13 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 16 0 1 3 0 0 0 4/16/2023 20 7 1 4 1 0 0 3/7/2023 35 17 6 9 0 0 1 2/28/2023 32 10 4 10 1 0 0 1/20/2023 33 19 8 8 1 1 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.