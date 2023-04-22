D'Angelo Russell and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 19, Russell posted five points, seven rebounds and four assists in a 103-93 loss against the Grizzlies.

With prop bets available for Russell, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.8 15.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 2.9 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.6 PRA 24.5 27 24.4 PR -- 20.8 18.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.7



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Russell's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 113 points per game, which is 11th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies give up 26.4 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 30 5 7 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 36 19 4 7 3 0 1 1/27/2023 37 19 8 7 3 0 3 11/30/2022 37 15 5 10 2 0 2 11/11/2022 27 4 0 8 0 0 1

