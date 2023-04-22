The Los Angeles Lakers, Austin Reaves included, hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reaves, in his most recent time out, had 12 points and four assists in a 103-93 loss to the Grizzlies.

Let's look at Reaves' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.0 18.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.1 Assists 4.5 3.4 4.9 PRA 23.5 19.4 26.2 PR -- 16 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Austin Reaves' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Reaves has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Reaves is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Reaves' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113 points per game.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

The Grizzlies allow 26.4 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 37 12 5 4 1 0 0 4/16/2023 31 23 3 4 3 1 1 3/7/2023 33 17 4 7 1 0 1 2/28/2023 27 17 2 7 4 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Reaves or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.