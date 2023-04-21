Trayce Thompson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .206 with four home runs and five walks.

Thompson has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings