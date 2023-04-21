Trayce Thompson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is hitting .206 with four home runs and five walks.
  • Thompson has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.18).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
