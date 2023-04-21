Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Trayce Thompson -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Trayce Thompson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .206 with four home runs and five walks.
- Thompson has had a base hit in five of 14 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 14 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.18).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.