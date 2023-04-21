The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings square off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 21, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. The Kings have +130 moneyline odds against the favorite Oilers (-150).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will bring home the win in Friday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Kings 4, Oilers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+130)

Kings (+130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.3)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 47-25-10 this season and are 11-10-21 in overtime contests.

Los Angeles has earned 39 points (16-6-7) in its 29 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings finished with just one goal, they have earned five points.

Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-9-3 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Kings have earned 90 points in their 54 games with more than two goals scored.

This season, Los Angeles has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 29 games and registered 32 points with a record of 15-12-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in 19 games, going 8-7-4 to record 20 points.

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.