On Friday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .273 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.

Betts has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with at least two hits on three occasions (16.7%).

In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 8 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings