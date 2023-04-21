On Friday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 1-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .273 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 75th in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has gotten a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), with at least two hits on three occasions (16.7%).
  • In 18 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In five games this season, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 of 18 games (55.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 8
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.18 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Smyly (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
