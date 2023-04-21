On Friday, Miguel Vargas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .216 with three doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 158th in the league in slugging.

Vargas has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings