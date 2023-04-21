Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Friday, Miguel Vargas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .216 with three doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 158th in the league in slugging.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Smyly (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
