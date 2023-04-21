On Friday, Miguel Vargas (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .216 with three doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 158th in the league in slugging.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this season (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Smyly (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
