The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy leads Los Angeles in OBP (.432) this season, fueled by 15 hits.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is seventh in slugging.
  • In 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (31.6%), and in 10.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (52.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.18 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
