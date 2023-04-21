The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy leads Los Angeles in OBP (.432) this season, fueled by 15 hits.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is seventh in slugging.

In 47.4% of his games this season (nine of 19), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 19 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (31.6%), and in 10.1% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in seven games this year (36.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (52.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings