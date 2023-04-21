The Los Angeles Dodgers and Luke Williams, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)

  • Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Williams got a hit in 25 of 79 games last season, with multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He homered once out of 79 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In five of 79 games last season, Williams drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored 21 times last year in 79 games (26.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 25
.286 AVG .197
.375 OBP .219
.375 SLG .268
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
22/8 K/BB 22/2
6 SB 5
42 GP 37
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (32.4%)
2 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.4%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%)
2 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (8.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Cubs are sending Smyly (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
