Luke Williams Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Luke Williams, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)
- Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- Williams got a hit in 25 of 79 games last season, with multiple hits in four of those games.
- He homered once out of 79 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In five of 79 games last season, Williams drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored 21 times last year in 79 games (26.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.286
|AVG
|.197
|.375
|OBP
|.219
|.375
|SLG
|.268
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/2
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (32.4%)
|2 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (5.4%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (32.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.7%)
|2 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (8.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
