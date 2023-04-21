The Los Angeles Kings are on their home ice at Crypto.com Arena against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied at 1-1. The Oilers have -150 moneyline odds against the Kings (+130).

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-150) Kings (+130) -

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 18 (43.9%).

Los Angeles has a record of 5-9 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 43.5% chance to win.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings failed to hit the total in a single one of their most recent 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.

The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

