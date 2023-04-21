Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The Los Angeles Kings are on their home ice at Crypto.com Arena against the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied at 1-1. The Oilers have -150 moneyline odds against the Kings (+130).
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-150)
|Kings (+130)
|-
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 41 games this season, and won 18 (43.9%).
- Los Angeles has a record of 5-9 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 43.5% chance to win.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings failed to hit the total in a single one of their most recent 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.1.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the league.
- The Kings have given up 3.1 goals per game, 254 total, which ranks 16th among league teams.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
