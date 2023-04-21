Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied up 1-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Oilers-Kings game on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM
4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA
4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM
3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM
1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings concede 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.
  • The Kings are 10th in the league in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 27 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9%
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4%
Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4%
Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
  • The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
  • In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 41 goals over that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Connor McDavid 82 64 89 153 77 82 51.8%
Leon Draisaitl 80 52 76 128 102 77 54.9%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 82 37 67 104 31 56 45.3%
Zach Hyman 79 36 47 83 30 33 50%
Darnell Nurse 82 12 31 43 76 41 -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.