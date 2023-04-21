How to Watch the Kings vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied up 1-1.
Check out the Oilers-Kings game on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/19/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-2 EDM
|4/17/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-3 (F/OT) LA
|4/4/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-1 EDM
|3/30/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|2-0 EDM
|1/9/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|6-3 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings concede 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings are 10th in the league in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 27 goals during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|25
|66
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.4%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 41 goals over that time.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
