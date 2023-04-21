Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday will see the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The series is tied up 1-1.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Check out the Oilers-Kings game on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Oilers Kings 4-2 EDM 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings concede 3.1 goals per game (254 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Kings are 10th in the league in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Kings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, conceding 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Oilers are 9-0-1 (90.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 16 goals (1.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 41 goals over that time.

Oilers Key Players