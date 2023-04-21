James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on April 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (18) this season while batting .290 with nine extra-base hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Outman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), with multiple hits six times (30.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.0% of his games this year, Outman has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in eight of 20 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings