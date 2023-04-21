James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
James Outman -- with an on-base percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on April 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (18) this season while batting .290 with nine extra-base hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Outman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), with multiple hits six times (30.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, Outman has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight of 20 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.18 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.