Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 21 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Freeman has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), he has scored, and in five of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.18 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
