Freddie Freeman -- with an on-base percentage of .283 in his past 10 games, 113 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .474, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Freeman has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this season, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 55.0% of his games this season (11 of 20), he has scored, and in five of those games (25.0%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

