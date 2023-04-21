On Friday, April 21, Max Muncy's Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10) visit Cody Bellinger's Chicago Cubs (11-7) at Wrigley Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-185). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (3-1, 1.90 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (1-1, 4.70 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 18 games this season and won nine (50%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Cubs have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

