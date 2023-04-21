Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Friday at Wrigley Field against Drew Smyly, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in MLB action with 36 home runs. They average 1.8 per game.

Los Angeles' .464 slugging percentage is second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' .235 batting average ranks 21st in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (105 total, 5.3 per game).

The Dodgers rank eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .336.

The Dodgers' 9.5 strikeouts per game are the second-most in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in MLB (1.244).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias (3-1 with a 1.90 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Urias will look to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets L 8-6 Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Away Michael Grove Javier Assad 4/21/2023 Cubs - Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs - Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs - Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates - Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Grove Roansy Contreras 4/27/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Urías Mitch Keller

