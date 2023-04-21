Drew Smyly takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Cubs have +138 odds to play spoiler.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -165 +138 - - - - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles' last three contests have gone under the set point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 9.5.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won nine of the 18 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

Los Angeles has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 4-4 0-4 10-6 9-5 1-5

