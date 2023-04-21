Dodgers vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Drew Smyly takes the mound for the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Wrigley Field against Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Cubs have +138 odds to play spoiler.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-165
|+138
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games. Los Angeles' last three contests have gone under the set point total, and the average over/under in that streak was 9.5.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have won nine of the 18 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).
- Los Angeles has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-10-1 record against the over/under.
- The Dodgers have had a spread set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|4-4
|0-4
|10-6
|9-5
|1-5
