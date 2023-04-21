Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (11-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on April 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (3-1) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (1-1) will answer the bell for the Chicago Cubs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won nine, or 50%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 3-4 when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 105.

The Dodgers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule