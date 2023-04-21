Dodgers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 21
Friday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (11-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Cubs coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on April 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Los Angeles Dodgers will send Julio Urias (3-1) to the mound, while Drew Smyly (1-1) will answer the bell for the Chicago Cubs.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Dodgers 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won nine, or 50%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 3-4 when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 105.
- The Dodgers' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 16
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|W 6-2
|Michael Grove vs Javier Assad
|April 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
|April 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo
|April 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Grove vs Roansy Contreras
|April 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Julio Urías vs Mitch Keller
