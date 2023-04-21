The Los Angeles Dodgers and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

  • Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • In 30 of 66 games last season (45.5%) Wynns got at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.
  • He homered in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his 66 games last year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 32
.260 AVG .259
.329 OBP .297
.351 SLG .365
5 XBH 5
1 HR 2
10 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 21/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 35
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%)
1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
