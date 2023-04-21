Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)
- Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 30 of 66 games last season (45.5%) Wynns got at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.
- He homered in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.
- Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his 66 games last year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.259
|.329
|OBP
|.297
|.351
|SLG
|.365
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (17.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (17.1%)
|1 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.70 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
