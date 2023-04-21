The Los Angeles Dodgers and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 30 of 66 games last season (45.5%) Wynns got at least one hit, and in 11 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.

He homered in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to home plate.

Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his 66 games last year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of those contests (four). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 32 .260 AVG .259 .329 OBP .297 .351 SLG .365 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 35 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%) 1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)