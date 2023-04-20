Yonny Hernandez Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)
- Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.
- Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 12 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.
- He did not go yard last year in the 12 games he appeared in.
- Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 12 games played last season.
- In one of his 12 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|7
|.000
|AVG
|.100
|.000
|OBP
|.182
|.000
|SLG
|.100
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|10
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Taillon (0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
