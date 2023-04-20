After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)

Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.

Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 12 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.

He did not go yard last year in the 12 games he appeared in.

Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 12 games played last season.

In one of his 12 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 1 GP 7 .000 AVG .100 .000 OBP .182 .000 SLG .100 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 2 Home Away 2 GP 10 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

