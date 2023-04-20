After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Yonny Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Yonny Hernandez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Yonny Hernandez At The Plate (2022)

  • Hernandez hit .083 with two walks.
  • Hernandez picked up a hit in two of 12 games last season, but did not have a multi-hit performance.
  • He did not go yard last year in the 12 games he appeared in.
  • Hernandez didn't have an RBI in 12 games played last season.
  • In one of his 12 games last season, he scored a run, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Yonny Hernandez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
1 GP 7
.000 AVG .100
.000 OBP .182
.000 SLG .100
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 2
Home Away
2 GP 10
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Taillon (0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
