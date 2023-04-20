Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Trayce Thompson -- batting .190 with a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .233 with four home runs and five walks.
- Thompson has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (23.1%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Assad will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
