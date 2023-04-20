Trayce Thompson -- batting .190 with a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .233 with four home runs and five walks.

Thompson has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (23.1%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings