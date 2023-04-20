Trayce Thompson -- batting .190 with a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the hill, on April 20 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .233 with four home runs and five walks.
  • Thompson has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (23.1%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 13 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Assad will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
