Suns vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-7.5
|224.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 45 times.
- Phoenix has an average point total of 225.2 in its contests this year, 0.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has won 36, or 73.5%, of the 49 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 14-2, a 87.5% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Suns have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles has played 40 games this season that ended with a combined score over 224.5 points.
- Los Angeles' average game total this season has been 226.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles is 40-42-0 against the spread this year.
- The Clippers have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (30%) in those contests.
- Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|45
|54.9%
|113.6
|227.2
|111.6
|224.7
|226.2
|Clippers
|40
|48.8%
|113.6
|227.2
|113.1
|224.7
|224.7
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.
- The Suns have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.
- Phoenix has a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it does in away games (21-19-0).
- The Suns score only 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers allow (113.1).
- Phoenix has a 32-10 record against the spread and a 33-10 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- Eight of the Clippers' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Los Angeles has been better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (19-22-0) this year.
- The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just two more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Los Angeles is 29-13 against the spread and 34-8 overall.
Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|10-10
|42-40
|Clippers
|40-42
|1-4
|40-42
Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Suns
|Clippers
|113.6
|113.6
|17
|17
|32-10
|29-13
|33-10
|34-8
|111.6
|113.1
|6
|12
|33-16
|28-16
|36-13
|29-15
