On Thursday, Miguel Vargas (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .191 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

In eight of 17 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings