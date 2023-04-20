On Thursday, Miguel Vargas (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .191 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
  • In eight of 17 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
  • Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Taillon (0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
