Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Miguel Vargas (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .191 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- In eight of 17 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In six of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Taillon (0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
