On Thursday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (0-for-1) in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has 14 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.
  • In 27.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
