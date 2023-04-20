On Thursday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has 14 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.

In 27.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings