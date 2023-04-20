Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Max Muncy (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (0-for-1) in his previous appearance against the Mets.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has 14 hits and an OBP of .408, both of which lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 120th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.8% of those games.
- In 27.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), he has scored, and in three of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
