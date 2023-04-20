After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Luke Williams and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Javier Assad) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)

Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

In 25 of 79 games last season (31.6%) Williams got at least one hit, and in four of those contests (5.1%) he picked up two or more.

Logging a trip to the plate in 79 games last season, he hit only one home run.

In five of 79 games last year, Williams drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run 21 times last year in 79 games (26.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 25 .286 AVG .197 .375 OBP .219 .375 SLG .268 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 22/8 K/BB 22/2 6 SB 5 Home Away 42 GP 37 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (32.4%) 2 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.4%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%) 2 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (8.1%)

