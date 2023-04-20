Luke Williams Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Luke Williams and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Javier Assad) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Williams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)
- Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 25 of 79 games last season (31.6%) Williams got at least one hit, and in four of those contests (5.1%) he picked up two or more.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 79 games last season, he hit only one home run.
- In five of 79 games last year, Williams drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run 21 times last year in 79 games (26.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.286
|AVG
|.197
|.375
|OBP
|.219
|.375
|SLG
|.268
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/2
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (32.4%)
|2 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (5.4%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (32.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.7%)
|2 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (8.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Assad makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.