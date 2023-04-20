After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Luke Williams and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Javier Assad) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +290)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Williams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)

  • Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 25 of 79 games last season (31.6%) Williams got at least one hit, and in four of those contests (5.1%) he picked up two or more.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 79 games last season, he hit only one home run.
  • In five of 79 games last year, Williams drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run 21 times last year in 79 games (26.6%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 25
.286 AVG .197
.375 OBP .219
.375 SLG .268
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
22/8 K/BB 22/2
6 SB 5
Home Away
42 GP 37
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (32.4%)
2 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.4%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%)
2 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (8.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
  • The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Assad makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.