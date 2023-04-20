On Thursday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .200.

Heyward has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings