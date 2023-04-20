Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .200.
- Heyward has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.02).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
