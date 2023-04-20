On Thursday, Jason Heyward (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .200.
  • Heyward has had a base hit in five of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in 23.1% of his games this season, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in three games this season (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.02).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cubs will send Taillon (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.