On Thursday, James Outman (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .281 with a double, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • He ranks 57th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
  • Outman has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).
  • He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.