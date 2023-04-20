On Thursday, James Outman (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .281 with a double, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).

He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

