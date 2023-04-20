James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, James Outman (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .281 with a double, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- He ranks 57th in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB action.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in six games this season (31.6%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (15.8%).
- He has scored in seven of 19 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.02 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to opposing hitters.
