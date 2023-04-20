The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.8% of those games.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), he has scored, and in five of those games (26.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.