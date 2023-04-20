The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.8% of those games.

In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), he has scored, and in five of those games (26.3%) he has scored more than once.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings