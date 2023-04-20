Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 17th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.8% of those games.
- In 19 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (11 of 19), he has scored, and in five of those games (26.3%) he has scored more than once.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
