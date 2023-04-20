When the Chicago Cubs (11-6) and Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10) square of at Wrigley Field on Thursday, April 20, Jameson Taillon will get the call for the Cubs, while the Dodgers will send Michael Grove to the hill. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Dodgers (+105). The total for the game is set at 11 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (0-2, 3.86 ERA) vs Grove - LAD (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in nine games this season and won seven (77.8%) of those contests.

The Cubs have played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter and won every time.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Cubs won each of the four games it played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Dodgers were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Dodgers have played as an underdog of +105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Over the past 10 games, the Dodgers have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) James Outman 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+220) David Peralta 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

