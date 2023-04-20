The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner will square off against J.D. Martinez and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on Thursday, with the first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 33 home runs.

Fueled by 67 extra-base hits, Los Angeles ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers rank 21st in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 99 total runs this season.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .335.

The Dodgers rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

Dodgers pitchers have a 1.251 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

Grove has made one start of five or more innings in three chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets L 8-6 Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets L 5-3 Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs - Away Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/21/2023 Cubs - Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs - Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs - Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates - Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo 4/26/2023 Pirates - Away Michael Grove Roansy Contreras

