Nico Hoerner and Freddie Freeman will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Dodgers (+100). The matchup's total has been set at 10.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -120 +100 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Dodgers' past 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 19 opportunities.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-6 3-4 0-4 9-6 8-5 1-5

