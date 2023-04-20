Dodgers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 20
Thursday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (11-6) squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10) at 7:40 PM (on April 20). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the mound, while Michael Grove (0-1) will get the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 11 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Dodgers were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.2 runs per game (99 total).
- The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
|April 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo
|April 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Michael Grove vs Roansy Contreras
