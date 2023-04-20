Thursday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (11-6) squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-10) at 7:40 PM (on April 20). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 victory for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (0-2) to the mound, while Michael Grove (0-1) will get the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 11 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Dodgers were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Dodgers matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Dodgers were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.2 runs per game (99 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.20 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule