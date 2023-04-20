The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and five RBI), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .184 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Peralta has had a base hit in six of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Peralta has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings