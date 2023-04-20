David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and five RBI), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .184 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Peralta has had a base hit in six of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Peralta has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
