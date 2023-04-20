The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (batting .190 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and five RBI), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .184 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Peralta has had a base hit in six of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .263 batting average against him.
