On Thursday, Austin Barnes (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes has two walks while batting .045.

Once in eight games this year, Barnes got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

Barnes has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings