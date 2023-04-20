Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Austin Barnes (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes has two walks while batting .045.
- Once in eight games this year, Barnes got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
