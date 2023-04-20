On Thursday, Austin Barnes (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes has two walks while batting .045.
  • Once in eight games this year, Barnes got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
  • Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.02 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw five scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.