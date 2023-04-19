Rui Hachimura and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hachimura, in his previous game (April 16 win against the Grizzlies) posted 29 points and six rebounds.

Let's look at Hachimura's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.2 10.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.2 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA -- 16.6 16.8 PR -- 15.7 15.8 3PM 1.5 0.8 0.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Rui Hachimura's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Grizzlies

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are ranked 21st in the league, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the league, giving up 26.4 per game.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 30 29 6 1 5 0 0 3/7/2023 28 17 6 0 1 0 0 2/28/2023 20 9 5 1 1 1 0 11/13/2022 15 3 2 1 1 0 0 11/6/2022 22 15 3 0 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hachimura or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.