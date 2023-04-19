Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday will see the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings meet, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings are ahead in the series 1-0. Oddsmakers favor the Oilers in this matchup, with -215 odds on the moneyline against the Kings (+185).

Here is our prediction for who will capture the victory in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-215)

Oilers (-215) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 47-25-10 this season and are 11-10-21 in overtime matchups.

Los Angeles has earned 39 points (16-6-7) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings ended with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Los Angeles has earned 11 points (4-8-3 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kings have scored more than two goals in 54 games, earning 90 points from those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 15-12-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 18 games. The Kings went 8-6-4 in those matchups (20 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

