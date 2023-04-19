Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (hitting .152 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .186 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 172nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 173rd in slugging.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in seven games this season (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
- Scherzer (2-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
- The 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
