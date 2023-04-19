The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (hitting .152 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .186 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 172nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 173rd in slugging.
  • Vargas has picked up a hit in seven games this season (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Scherzer (2-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 16 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
  • The 38-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.