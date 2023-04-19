The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Vargas (hitting .152 in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI), battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .186 with two doubles, a triple and 14 walks.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 172nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 173rd in slugging.

Vargas has picked up a hit in seven games this season (43.8%), including one multi-hit game.

In 16 games played this year, he has not homered.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once six times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings