After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .125 with a double and three walks.

In three of 11 games this year, Rojas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Rojas has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

