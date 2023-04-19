After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .125 with a double and three walks.
  • In three of 11 games this year, Rojas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of 11 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.22 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Mets allow the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Scherzer (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing hits.
  • In three games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
