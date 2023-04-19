Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Max Scherzer) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .125 with a double and three walks.
- In three of 11 games this year, Rojas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of 11 games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.22 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing hits.
- In three games this season, the 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
