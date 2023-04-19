The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (hitting .344 in his past 10 games, with six home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (14) this season while batting .241 with seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 118th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.

He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.9% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year (52.9%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

