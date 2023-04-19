Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (hitting .344 in his past 10 games, with six home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI), take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (1-for-1) against the Mets.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy leads Los Angeles in total hits (14) this season while batting .241 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 118th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 47.1% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.4% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 29.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 17), and 9.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year (52.9%), including three multi-run games (17.6%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
