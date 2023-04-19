Luke Williams Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Luke Williams (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)
- Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 31.6% of his games last year (25 of 79), Williams had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 79 games last season, he hit just one homer.
- Williams drove in a run in five of 79 games last season (6.3%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored in 21 of his 79 games last season.
Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|.286
|AVG
|.197
|.375
|OBP
|.219
|.375
|SLG
|.268
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|22/8
|K/BB
|22/2
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|37
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (32.4%)
|2 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (5.4%)
|9 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (32.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.7%)
|2 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (8.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 38-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
