On Wednesday, Luke Williams (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)

  • Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 31.6% of his games last year (25 of 79), Williams had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 79 games last season, he hit just one homer.
  • Williams drove in a run in five of 79 games last season (6.3%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored in 21 of his 79 games last season.

Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 25
.286 AVG .197
.375 OBP .219
.375 SLG .268
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
22/8 K/BB 22/2
6 SB 5
Home Away
42 GP 37
13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (32.4%)
2 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.4%)
9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%)
2 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (8.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
  • In three games this season, the 38-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
