On Wednesday, Luke Williams (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Luke Williams Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Luke Williams At The Plate (2022)

Williams hit .236 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.

In 31.6% of his games last year (25 of 79), Williams had a base hit, and in four of those games (5.1%) he recorded two or more hits.

Logging a trip to the plate in 79 games last season, he hit just one homer.

Williams drove in a run in five of 79 games last season (6.3%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored in 21 of his 79 games last season.

Luke Williams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 25 GP 25 .286 AVG .197 .375 OBP .219 .375 SLG .268 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 3 22/8 K/BB 22/2 6 SB 5 Home Away 42 GP 37 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (32.4%) 2 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (5.4%) 9 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%) 2 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (8.1%)

