LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

James had 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 128-112 win against the Grizzlies.

Below, we look at James' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 28.9 24.9 Rebounds 8.5 8.3 8.0 Assists 6.5 6.8 5.7 PRA 41.5 44 38.6 PR -- 37.2 32.9 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.5



Looking to bet on one or more of LeBron James' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

LeBron James Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 22.1 per contest.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 13.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

On defense, the Grizzlies have allowed 113 points per contest, which is 11th-best in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 26.4 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, allowing 13 makes per contest.

LeBron James vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 34 21 11 5 3 3 2 1/20/2023 37 23 9 6 1 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add James or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.