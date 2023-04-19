The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. LeBron James of the Lakers and Ja Morant of the Grizzlies are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19

Wednesday, April 19 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies, 128-112, on Sunday. Rui Hachimura poured in a team-high 29 points for the Lakers, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 for the Grizzlies.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rui Hachimura 29 6 1 0 0 5 Austin Reaves 23 3 4 1 1 3 Anthony Davis 22 12 3 3 7 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis puts up a team-high 12.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

James paces his squad in both points (28.9) and assists (6.8) per game, and also averages 8.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers at 6.2 assists per game, while also posting 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.

Jarred Vanderbilt puts up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 25.8 13 3 1.4 2.5 0.1 LeBron James 22.3 7.2 5.4 0.8 0.9 2.4 Austin Reaves 18.1 3.2 5.4 0.3 0.1 2 Rui Hachimura 10.6 5 1 0.2 0.5 0.7 D'Angelo Russell 11 2 4 0.4 0.1 1.9

