Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at FedExForum. LeBron James of the Lakers and Ja Morant of the Grizzlies are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Anthony Davis, Morant and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers knocked off the Grizzlies, 128-112, on Sunday. Rui Hachimura poured in a team-high 29 points for the Lakers, and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 31 for the Grizzlies.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Rui Hachimura
|29
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Austin Reaves
|23
|3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Anthony Davis
|22
|12
|3
|3
|7
|0
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis puts up a team-high 12.5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 25.9 points and 2.6 assists, shooting 56.3% from the floor.
- James paces his squad in both points (28.9) and assists (6.8) per game, and also averages 8.3 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- D'Angelo Russell leads the Lakers at 6.2 assists per game, while also posting 3 rebounds and 17.8 points.
- Jarred Vanderbilt puts up 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.
- Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|25.8
|13
|3
|1.4
|2.5
|0.1
|LeBron James
|22.3
|7.2
|5.4
|0.8
|0.9
|2.4
|Austin Reaves
|18.1
|3.2
|5.4
|0.3
|0.1
|2
|Rui Hachimura
|10.6
|5
|1
|0.2
|0.5
|0.7
|D'Angelo Russell
|11
|2
|4
|0.4
|0.1
|1.9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.