The Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) are monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) at FedExForum on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Lakers beat the Grizzlies 128-112 Sunday. Rui Hachimura topped the Lakers with 29 points, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 31 for the Grizzlies.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Schroder PG Questionable Achilles 12.6 2.5 4.5 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Ja Morant: Questionable (Hand), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Jake LaRavia: Out (Calf)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 113 points, it is 34-16.

The Lakers have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 123.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, six points more than the 117.2 they've scored this season.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game while shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in the league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1 226

