Oddsmakers have listed player props for Anthony Davis and others when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 13.5 (-115) 2.5 (-118) 0.5 (+240)

Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 1.4 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

Davis' per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (2.5).

Davis has connected on 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-120) 8.5 (-125) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (-120)

The 28.9 points LeBron James scores per game are 2.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday (26.5).

He grabs 8.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

James averages 6.8 assists, 0.3 more than Wednesday's prop bet (6.5).

He has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Wednesday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (-111) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (-133)

D'Angelo Russell's 17.8 points per game are 1.3 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

Russell averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 2.5).

Russell averages 2.7 made three-pointers, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 7.5 (-149) 1.5 (+110) 1.5 (-118)

The 22.5-point total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Wednesday is 3.9 more points than his per-game scoring average.

Jackson's per-game rebound average -- 6.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Jackson has averaged one assist per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (1.5).

Jackson has knocked down 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

