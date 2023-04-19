The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Los Angeles shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 38-20 overall.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Lakers record just 4.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Grizzlies allow (113).

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Lakers are scoring 0.3 fewer points per game (117) than they are away from home (117.3).

When playing at home, Los Angeles is allowing 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

When playing at home, the Lakers are sinking 0.9 more three-pointers per game (11.2) than away from home (10.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to away from home (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries