The Los Angeles Lakers are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The matchup's over/under is set at 226.5.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 226.5 points 53 times.

The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 233.8, 7.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 41-41-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won 20 of its 31 games, or 64.5%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 52.4% chance to win.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 234.1 116.6 229.6 232.1 Grizzlies 47 57.3% 116.9 234.1 113 229.6 230.9

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Lakers have hit the over nine times.

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 21 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 20 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Lakers record 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles is 31-19 against the spread and 34-16 overall when scoring more than 113 points.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Lakers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 15-16 44-38 Grizzlies 40-42 6-13 37-45

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Lakers Grizzlies 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 31-19 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 34-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-7 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-22 28-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 41-14

