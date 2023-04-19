The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).

The Grizzlies have a +323 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.9 points per game, eighth in the league, and are giving up 113 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 229.6 combined points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Memphis is 36-41-5 ATS this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 26.5 -120 21.0 LeBron James 26.5 -120 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -105 22.0 Anthony Davis 24.5 -105 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 16.5 -110 19.0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.