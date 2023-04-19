Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-1)
|226
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-1)
|227
|-111
|-111
|Tipico
|Lakers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-115
|-105
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in the NBA).
- The Grizzlies have a +323 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.9 points per game, eighth in the league, and are giving up 113 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 229.6 combined points per game, 3.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Memphis is 36-41-5 ATS this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|21.0
|LeBron James
|26.5
|-120
|28.9
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-105
|22.0
|Anthony Davis
|24.5
|-105
|25.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|16.5
|-110
|19.0
