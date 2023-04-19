The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1)

Grizzlies (+ 1) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this year.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 48.4% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 1 or more (27.8%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, while the Grizzlies are 3-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.2 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 20th with 116.6 points allowed per contest.

This season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.3 per game.

With 10.8 three-pointers per game, the Lakers rank 24th in the NBA. They have a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 24th in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.