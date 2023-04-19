Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this year.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 48.4% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 1 or more (27.8%).
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), which is more often than Memphis' games have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 20-11, while the Grizzlies are 3-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles ranks sixth in the NBA with 117.2 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 20th with 116.6 points allowed per contest.
- This season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.3 per game.
- With 10.8 three-pointers per game, the Lakers rank 24th in the NBA. They have a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 24th in the league.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers (accounting for 74.8% of the team's baskets) and 35.1% from beyond the arc (25.2%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.