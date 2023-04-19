The Edmonton Oilers take their home ice at Rogers Place Wednesday to square off with the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The Oilers are listed with -215 moneyline odds against the Kings (+185).

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-215) Kings (+185) -

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have been an underdog 40 times, and won 18, or 45.0%, of those games.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +185 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings didn't go over the total in any of their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 2.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are the 10th-most in the NHL.

The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

