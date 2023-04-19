Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
The Edmonton Oilers take their home ice at Rogers Place Wednesday to square off with the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The Oilers are listed with -215 moneyline odds against the Kings (+185).
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have been an underdog 40 times, and won 18, or 45.0%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog on the moneyline of +185 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 35.1% chance of victory for the Kings.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings didn't go over the total in any of their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 2.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kings' 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are the 10th-most in the NHL.
- The Kings have allowed 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
