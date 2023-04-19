The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings have a 1-0 edge in the series.

The Oilers game against the Kings will air on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC, so tune in to take in the action.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Oilers Kings 4-3 (F/OT) LA 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA 11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.

The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Kings have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals over that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Oilers are 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that span.

Oilers Key Players