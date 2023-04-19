How to Watch the Kings vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings face off in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC. The Kings have a 1-0 edge in the series.
The Oilers game against the Kings will air on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC, so tune in to take in the action.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/17/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|4-3 (F/OT) LA
|4/4/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-1 EDM
|3/30/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|2-0 EDM
|1/9/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|6-3 LA
|11/16/2022
|Oilers
|Kings
|3-1 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 16th in the NHL.
- The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Kings have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Kings have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 26 goals over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|25
|66
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.4%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, allowing 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Oilers are 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Oilers have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that span.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
